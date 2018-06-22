English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
YouTube Offers New Ways For Creators To Make Money
Currently, the vast majority of revenue at the Google-owned service comes from advertising and that will remain a focus, said Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief products officer.
YouTube Offers New Ways For Creators To Make Money (photo for representation, Reuters)
YouTube, often criticized for not compensating creators well enough, will allow them to set up paid channel memberships, the company said on Thursday. Currently, the vast majority of revenue at the Google-owned service comes from advertising and that will remain a focus, said Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief products officer. "But we also want to think beyond ads. Creators should have as many ways and opportunities to make money as possible," he said.
Also Read: Facebook Expands Fact-Checking Initiative to New Countries
Viewers will pay $4.99 a month for channel memberships giving them access to exclusive content including live streams, extra videos or shout-outs on channels with more than 100,000 subscribers. Creators will also be able to sell merchandise like shirts or phone cases directly on their channels, the company said. YouTube returns a small part of its advertising revenue to content creators who regularly accuse the platform of giving them only crumbs.
Also Read: Chrome For Android's Latest Update Helps You Browse Without Internet
The site is facing increasing competition from other platforms using more and more video. YouTube says it has more than 1.9 billion users but the figure only counts those who log in via their accounts.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Expands Fact-Checking Initiative to New Countries
Viewers will pay $4.99 a month for channel memberships giving them access to exclusive content including live streams, extra videos or shout-outs on channels with more than 100,000 subscribers. Creators will also be able to sell merchandise like shirts or phone cases directly on their channels, the company said. YouTube returns a small part of its advertising revenue to content creators who regularly accuse the platform of giving them only crumbs.
Also Read: Chrome For Android's Latest Update Helps You Browse Without Internet
The site is facing increasing competition from other platforms using more and more video. YouTube says it has more than 1.9 billion users but the figure only counts those who log in via their accounts.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Says Two New Balls in ODIs is 'Perfect Recipe for Disaster'
- BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
- Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Wedding: Inside Photos You May Have Missed
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi Feels Pain as Dream Turns to Nightmare
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia