YouTube Outage Affects 286,000 Users, Says Fixing Error On Platform

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google , said late on Wednesday it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 286,000 users.

“Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” YouTube said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TeamYouTube/status/1326681978037444608.

The issue started about 06:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about how many users were affected by the outage on the video-streaming platform.