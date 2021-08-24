YouTube Partner Programme Now Has 2 Million Creators, Company Promises New Tools

YouTube has announced its YouTube Partner Programme (YPP), which allows “qualified" creators to access YouTube tools and earn money, has more than two million creators globally. In a blog post, the Alphabet-owned platform says the company paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years. YouTube further notes its monetisation programme has lead to the creation of new jobs and improved economic outcomes. The company does not share the highest-earning creators on the platform though it notes that its creative ecosystem supported the equivalent of 345,000 full-time jobs, just in the US in 2019.

Speaking over its ad revenue, the platform earned $7 billion in Q2 2021, and the company notes it paid more to YouTube creators and partners than in any quarter in our history. YouTube says that for a creator to be a part of the YPP, reviewers check the page’s main theme, most viewed video, newest videos, the biggest portion of the watch, and video metadata. In terms of numbers, creators need at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of overall watch time the channel in the past 12 months. YouTube says it reviews and remove channels regularly that don’t comply with its policies. Channels that violate hate speech, harassment and misinformation policies are removed from the programme.

Creators in YPP have access to programmes and tools that give them more control over the monetisation of their channels. Creators can use ‘Self-Certification’ to rate their own videos against our advertiser-friendly guidelines. YouTube rolled out “Checks" that automatically screen creators’ uploads for potential copyright claims and ad suitability restrictions. It also helps creators understand how their videos will monetise and make edits before uploading if they want. YouTube says it continues investing in new tools that help creators earn money. “And because we’re deeply committed to supporting the next generation of creators, we also offer other ways for creators (both on YPP and outside of YPP) to make money, such as the Shorts Fund," the post reads.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here