Tech
»
1-min read

YouTube Premium Users Can Now Download 1080p Videos For Offline Viewing

Support for the upgraded resolution is rolling out slowly through YouTube's iOS and Android apps.

IANS

Updated:August 2, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
YouTube Premium Users Can Now Download 1080p Videos For Offline Viewing
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube Premium is starting to let subscribers download videos in 1080p resolution for offline viewing, up from the 720p limit that was in place until now. Support for the upgraded resolution is rolling out slowly through YouTube's iOS and Android apps, and Google has confirmed that it would expand the new update to all Premium users gradually, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Right now it is not clear whether YouTube plans to make the feature available to non-Premium users.

YouTube Premium, just like all premium services, comes with a range of exclusive features and improvements that are only available to those who pay for the service. The service offers ad-free music streaming through YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music services. It also enables the subscribers to 'listen in the background' all videos and music being played on the mobile app.

