YouTube Premium Users Can Now Download 1080p Videos For Offline Viewing
Support for the upgraded resolution is rolling out slowly through YouTube's iOS and Android apps.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube Premium is starting to let subscribers download videos in 1080p resolution for offline viewing, up from the 720p limit that was in place until now. Support for the upgraded resolution is rolling out slowly through YouTube's iOS and Android apps, and Google has confirmed that it would expand the new update to all Premium users gradually, The Verge reported on Thursday.
Right now it is not clear whether YouTube plans to make the feature available to non-Premium users.
YouTube Premium, just like all premium services, comes with a range of exclusive features and improvements that are only available to those who pay for the service. The service offers ad-free music streaming through YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music services. It also enables the subscribers to 'listen in the background' all videos and music being played on the mobile app.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pulkit Samrat's Near-Naked Photo is Not What I had Subscribed for on Instagram
- Hobbs & Shaw Movie Review: Don’t Get in The Rock, Jason Statham’s Way
- Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious Spin-off Hobbs and Shaw Leaked on YouTube
- DishTV is Adding Free Viewing Days With a Long Term Recharge For Your DTH Connection
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly