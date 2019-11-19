Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

YouTube Premium, YouTube Music now Available With Prepaid Plans in India

The new YouTube Music prepaid plans in India start from Rs 109 for a month while YouTube Premium prepaid plan starts at Rs 139 for a month.

IANS

November 19, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
US-based search engine giant Google has announced new prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium for users in India. YouTube launched YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in India last March and while at the time users could only subscribe to a monthly plan. Now, users will be able to purchase one-month or three-month prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and Music Premium in India.

"With these new plans for India, users can now purchase prepaid plans without enrolling in an ongoing subscription and enhance their viewing and listening experience with all the paid membership benefits for the period that they pay for," the company said in a statement on Monday. The new YouTube Music prepaid plans in India start from Rs 109 for a month and Rs 309 for a period of three months. The YouTube Premium prepaid plan, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 139 for one month and Rs 399 for three months.

YouTube Music Premium offers ad-free music, download any song for offline playback, listen to music in the background while accessing other apps and YouTube Premium offers all the benefits of YouTube Music Premium. Google says that prepaid plans can be purchased with credit or debit card using Visa or Mastercard and the YouTube Premium page reads "many forms of payment are accepted".

