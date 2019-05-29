English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
The latest move by YouTube is yet another effort to capture a slice of the fast growing streaming industry in India, to compete against the likes of Amazon Prime, Spotify and Apple Music.
YouTube has introduced student discount plans in India for its subscription based streaming services, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium. The two streaming services, which cater to audio and video streaming segments separately, have been available in India in both iOS and Android devices. Now, full-time students still enroled in accredited colleges and universities of India can avail both the services at significantly discounted prices.
According to YouTube's student discount pricing, YouTube Music can be availed by students at Rs 59 per month, while the YouTube Premium video streaming service can be availed at Rs 79 per month. For reference, on Android devices, YouTube Music subscriptions are priced at Rs 99 per month, while YouTube Premium costs Rs 129 per month. On iOS devices, the same services are priced at Rs 129 and Rs 169 per month, respectively. It is not clear if the student discount pricing would be the same for both Android and iOS devices, or may vary slightly between the two ecosystems.
It is important to note that the student discount plans are valid only for individual member subscriptions, and not family memberships. For the six-member family membership plans, YouTube Music costs Rs 149 per month on Android and Rs 199 on iOS. YouTube Premium, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 189 and Rs 249 on Android and iOS, respectively.
The move is a competitive measure by the Google-owned YouTube in order to combat the high intensity competition being offered by the likes of Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Spotify and Apple Music. The Indian streaming industry has been growing at a steady pace, and YouTube will hope to capture a slice of the pie by appealing to India's burgeoning youth user base, with strategically controlled pricing.
