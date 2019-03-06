English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

YouTube Removes Defamatory Video Against Baba Ramdev

YouTube confirmed that the video which contained defamatory statements against Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been taken down.

IANS

Updated:March 6, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
YouTube Removes Defamatory Video Against Baba Ramdev
YouTube Removes Defamatory Video Against Ramdev (Reuters)
Loading...
Google-owned video sharing platform YouTube has removed a video containing defamatory allegations against yoga guru Baba Ramdev from its platform after being directed by the Delhi High Court.

YouTube confirmed to IANS that the video which contained defamatory statements against Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been taken down. Ramdev had alleged that a video uploaded by an unknown person contained several defamatory, disparaging and threatening statements against him and Patanjali.

The Delhi High Court had asked Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to forthwith remove, block or disable links to the video. Since the video was removed from YouTube, it cannot run on Facebook because it came from a third party onto the social media giant.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram