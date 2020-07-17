YouTube Restores 1080p Video Streaming Option in India: Everything You Need to Know

YouTube has announced that it has brought back the 720p and 1080p HD video-streaming for all users in India. To recall, at the end of March this year the streaming giant restricted the video-streaming quality to 480p or standard definition to ensure internet networks were not potentially under the risk of getting overloaded due to the additional traffic as millions were working from home in the country. Since then, users in the country had to continue watching videos at lower resolutions that often resulted in low-quality streams.

While we can confirm that HD quality option is back on Youtube, there is a catch. The YouTube app on both Android and iOS will only let you switch to 1080p streaming quality if you are connected to a WiFi connection. This means, that users choosing to watch YouTube through mobile data will still be restricted to standard definition quality. Furthermore, the update seems to have arrived from a server switch, so users don't need to update the YouTube app.

To shift to higher resolution, users first have to connect their device to a WiFi network, tap on the three-dot menu in the top corner of the YouTube video, then select 1080p from the quality settings. Apart from 1080p, the quality settings also show options for 720p and 1440p, besides the standard definition of 144p, 240p, 360p, and 480p. Therefore, going forward, it will be interesting to see on when YouTube finally makes the 1080p streaming quality available for mobile data users.