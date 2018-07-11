English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
YouTube Rolling Out 'Incognito Mode' For More Users
The new feature is available for download as part of YouTube version 13.25.56 on the Google Play Store.
YouTube Rolling Out 'Incognito Mode' For More Users (photo for representation, Reuters)
Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday reportedly began rolling out its "incognito mode" to a wider set of users that will keep the users' search and watched videos history from being recorded. On activating the optional "incognito mode", users would be able to access home feeds and trending content. "Although, to add a video on playlist, users would have to briefly turn the feature off, save and go back to the new mode," Android Headlines reported.
The "Turn on Incognito" button would be visible at the bottom of the account page and users would be properly notified when they go incognito through several indicators, visible at the top-right corner and a bar at the bottom of the app, saying "You're incognito". The new feature is available for download as part of YouTube version 13.25.56 on the Google Play Store, the report added.
"Once the incognito mode is enabled, users may only access the Home and Trending feeds. Although, the app would view users as if they were signed out and they would not be able to see any of the channels they are subscribed to," the report added. The "incognito mode" would be disabled automatically after a period when the app detects the user as being inactive. The feature comes with an option to exit from the incognito mode manually as well and switch to the standard viewing mode.
Incognito is a browsing privacy-controlling feature that has long been available on Google Chrome.
