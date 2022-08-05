YouTube Rolls Out Experimental Feature To Allow Users To Zoom Into Videos: Here's How To Try It

Google-owned video platform YouTube is testing a new mobile app feature that will allow users to zoom in to any video. The feature is an opt-in experimental feature that allows YouTube users to pinch-to-zoom into YouTube videos in both landscape and portrait orientations.

The feature was first spotted by 9to5Google and is only available for YouTube Premium subscribers. According to YouTube, the zoom feature will remain in testing until September 1, giving the platform about a month to take customer feedback and refine the feature before a wider rollout.

To enable pinch-to-zoom, users need to open their YouTube app and tap their profile image on the top right corner of the screen

Tap Settings

If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, you will see an option “Try new features.” Click that.

Currently, there is only the pinch-to-zoom feature available for testing. Scroll down to find the feature.

Tap “Try It Out.”

According to reports, there may be a delay in between opting in to the test and actually being able to use it. It takes a while for YouTube to activate the feature on your YouTube but once done, users can pinch-to-zoom in to videos at up to 8X.

Now, this is not the first time we will be able to zoom in to YouTube videos. Various accessibility features on Android and iOS allowed users to zoom in to the content on their screen, and on the web it is all the more easier to zoom in with your PCs and laptops. However, having a native feature will make all of that much easier and convenient. It is not known if the Pinch-to-zoom feature will be rolled out for non-Premium users of YouTube.

