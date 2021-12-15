CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » Tech » YouTube Says Services Back Up And Running After Brief Outage
1-MIN READ

YouTube Says Services Back Up And Running After Brief Outage

An issue that caused thousands of users to lose access to YouTube or face slow services.

An issue that caused thousands of users to lose access to YouTube or face slow services.

YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

Google-owned streaming platform YouTube said on Tuesday it has fixed an issue that caused thousands of users to lose access to its platform or face slow services. Downdetector, which showed there were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

“If you were having a slower than normal experience or were having trouble accessing YouTube earlier today – this has been fixed! The issue ran for about 20 mins," YouTube tweeted. A major outage disrupted Amazon’s cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon’s e-commerce website.

YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 15, 2021, 19:46 IST