YouTube Testing New Translation Feature That Lets Users Search Popular Videos in Local Language

YouTube is seemingly testing a new feature that will automatically translate video titles, descriptions, captions, and more to your native language. The feature currently translates from English to Portuguese and works on both web and phone apps. The exact functioning remains unclear, but it appears that users searching for videos in their local language (when fully updated) will see results even from popular channels with translated titles (the ones written in English). Currently, YouTube does show results in local languages even when searched with English texts, though their relevance can be questionable. According to Android Police, the feature is still being tested, and only select users have access at the moment. The platform may add support for more languages, though YouTube’s parent Alphabet is yet to share details officially.

The report also highlights that the new feature brings a translation pop-up on both the web interface and the mobile app that uses Google Translation AI. Tapping or clicking on this pop-up automatically translates video titles, descriptions, and captions to your native language. Additionally, the company is adding support for auto-captions in more languages. Although the update may not seem substantial, it will be extremely useful for a large portion of the non-English speaking two billion users who use the platform each month. YouTube web users can still translate titles via the Google Translate extension from the Chrome store.

Meanwhile, YouTube had confirmed that it is experimenting with hiding dislikes to protect creators and channels from targeted attacks to downvote their videos. The company last month said in a tweet that in response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, it is testing a few new designs that do not show the public dislike count. For end-users or viewers, they can still like or dislike a video to share feedback and help tune recommendations on the platform.

