YouTube Testing Video 'Download' Option on Desktop Browser With Premium Members

YouTube is seemingly testing downloads for offline viewing on the web version for Premium members. First spotted by Android Police, the feature is available to select YouTube Premium members in India and other markets. The downloads option (if available) is not restricted to Chrome browser as members can try it on Opera and Microsoft Edge as well. While watching a video, eligible users can see an option to ‘Download’ the video, right beside the like and share buttons. The feature is already available on the app version for both Android and iOS users.

Once the download is complete, users can watch it from the Downloads section that is accessible from the hamburger menu on the left side of the screen below the “Watch Later" icon. Users can also head to youtube.com/feed/downloads or via the side navigation panel to check the library. It appears that YouTube will allow users to download Full-HD videos; however, the size will vary as per the video quality. The new feature will be available for testing until October 19, but YouTube is likely to launch it officially soon.

On the other hand, some iOS users can also try Picture-in-picture (PiP) to watch YouTube videos in a mini player while using other apps. The trial version to iOS users via youtube.com/new is available till October 31. The company notes that While you are watching a video, swipe up (or press home) to close the app and watch in a mini player. Locking the screen while watching in PiP will pause the video. You can resume the video using the lock screen media controls. When you’re trying this feature for the first time, it may not work properly for the first hour. If PiP doesn’t work after the first hour, try uninstalling and reinstalling the YouTube app.

