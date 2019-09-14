YouTube to No Longer Count Ad Views in Calculating Music Charts
Indian rapper Badshah was recently suspected of inflating his total views when he beat YouTube's one-day record in July with his hit 'Paagal'.
Image of digital platform YouTube
Online video giant YouTube is introducing a major change to its music chart system after discovering that artists and labels were using growth hacks to inflate how many people were watching their videos. YouTube is no longer counting "advertising views" when it comes to the company calculating its music charts. Instead, ranking for top-watched music videos will be based on organic plays, The Verge quoted a new blog-post as saying on Friday.
"In an effort to provide more transparency to the industry and align with the policies of official charting companies such as Billboard and Nielsen, we are no longer counting paid advertising views on YouTube in the YouTube Music Charts calculation. Artists will now be ranked based on view counts from organic plays," the company wrote in a blog-post.
It is changing its methodology for reporting on 24-hour record debuts to also only count views from organic sources, including direct links to the video, search results.
"Videos eligible for YouTube's 24-hour record debuts are those with the highest views from organic sources within the first 24 hours of the video's public release. This includes direct links to the video, search results, external sites that embed the video and YouTube features like the homepage, watch next and Trending," the blog-post added.
Recently, Indian rapper Badshah seemed to break YouTube's one-day record in July, gaining more than 75 million views with his hit "Paagal", beating out BTS with 75 million views to their 74.6 million. It is suspected that the rapper's total view was inflated.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5