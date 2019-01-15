English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YouTube to Remove Share Activity Feature
Video-sharing giant YouTube has announced that it will kill the feature that allows users to automatically share their YouTube Activity on micro-blogging site Twitter after January 31.
Instead, the platform is urging users to share videos on social networks directly from YouTube via the Share button. Users will see an option to Share on social platforms right after a successful new video upload, The Star reported late on Saturday.
However, users would still be able to add links from their social media to their YouTube channels and share videos from pages. The platform also stated that this new update will not affect items that have already been shared on Twitter prior to the removal date. Those posted activities will remain on Twitter, the report added.
