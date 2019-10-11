YouTube TV Subscribers Can Share Two Week Free Trial With Family and Friends

YouTube seems to be firing on all cylinders to increase its subscription base for its YouTube TV service. In its latest offering, Google’s cord-cutting service is letting its existing subscribers share a two-week extended free trial of YouTube TV with friends and family. Subscribers in the US have started receiving a free trial code that they can share with friends and family who want to try the service for the first time.

An email sent by YouTube TV to its subscribers read: “So, we’re giving you a special two week extended free trial code to share with friends and family who might like to try YouTube TV for the first time. After all, whether they’re entertainment lovers or sports fans, with 70+ channels and unlimited DVR space, there’s something for pretty much everyone, right?”

The code is being sent through email which has a shareable link to make it easier for users to redeem the offer. Users can just share the link directly or forward the email to whoever they wish to benefit from the offer. It should, however, be noted that only new users who have not signed up for a free YouTube TV trial earlier can redeem this offer. Moreover, the promotion lasts only until 16 October, after which these codes won’t work. Also, the code sent out to existing subscribers can be used by more than one user, but YouTube TV have clarified in the mail that it reserves the right to cap the number of people who use each code.

Earlier, YouTube TV was offering a similar deal by extending the two-week trial for a limited period to everyone in August. Currently, it offers a 5-day trial of the service at the time of sign-up.

