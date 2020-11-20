YouTube Updates Terms of Service to Place Ads on Non-Creators' Videos, Won't Share Revenues

Google-owned video streaming giant YouTube has updated its ad policy that will allow the company to make more money from YouTube videos posted on the platform. According to the updated US Terms of Service, YouTube videos made and posted by any user can be monetised by Google. This means even if you are not a professional creator and are not signed up with the YouTube Partner Program, Google can still place ads around or in your video as long as the content is safe for general audience to view.

Now, contrary to how it may sound, this does not mean that Google will share any of the ad revenues with users. "You grant to YouTube the right to monetize your Content on the Service (and such monetization may include displaying ads on or within Content or charging users a fee for access). This Agreement does not entitle you to any payments," Google said in its updated Terms of Service. The change kicked in on November 18, Google said and any payments that a user will be entitled to receive from YouTube under any other agreement will be treated as royalties.

Google also said that it will withhold taxes from such payments if required by law. While the changes have kicked in for the United States, the updated terms of services will kick in for other countries in the middle of next year.

Thankfully, YouTube has not changed its eligibility criteria to become a member of the YouTube Partner Program. In order to become a members, a creator needs to have at least 1,000 subscribers and has more than 4,000 of watch hours in the past 12 months.