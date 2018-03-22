English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YouTube Videos May Not Help Toddlers Learn New Things: Study
The study results indicate that toddlers up to two years of age could be entertained and kept busy by their parents showing them YouTube clips on smartphones, but they may not learn anything from the videos.
YouTube Videos May Not Help Toddlers Learn New Things: Study (photo for representation)
Do you let your toddler watch YouTube videos? It may not help them to learn new things, a study suggests. The study results indicate that toddlers up to two years of age could be entertained and kept busy by their parents showing them YouTube clips on smartphones, but they may not learn anything from the videos.
Also Read: Amnesty International Raps Twitter For Violating Women's Rights
"Young children are attracted to smartphones more than other forms of media and there is a need for more techno-behavioural studies on child-smartphone interaction," said the lead author of the study, Savita Yadav from the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology in New Delhi.
For the study, published in the journal Acta Paediatrica, the researchers recruited 55 toddlers between 6 to 24 months old, using professional and personal contacts and visited by two observers, for at least 10 minutes.
Also Read: Apple Nearly Doubles Self-Driving Fleet in California
The observers recorded the toddlers' abilities to interact with touchscreens and identify people in videos and noted what videos attracted them the most. The toddlers were attracted to music at six months of age and interested in watching the videos at 12 months. They could identify their parents in videos at 12 months and themselves by 24 months.
They started touching the screen at 18 months and could press the buttons that appeared on the screen, but did not understand their use. The toddlers preferred watching dance performances by multiple artists with melodic music, advertisements for products they used, and videos showing toys and balloons.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: Amnesty International Raps Twitter For Violating Women's Rights
"Young children are attracted to smartphones more than other forms of media and there is a need for more techno-behavioural studies on child-smartphone interaction," said the lead author of the study, Savita Yadav from the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology in New Delhi.
For the study, published in the journal Acta Paediatrica, the researchers recruited 55 toddlers between 6 to 24 months old, using professional and personal contacts and visited by two observers, for at least 10 minutes.
Also Read: Apple Nearly Doubles Self-Driving Fleet in California
The observers recorded the toddlers' abilities to interact with touchscreens and identify people in videos and noted what videos attracted them the most. The toddlers were attracted to music at six months of age and interested in watching the videos at 12 months. They could identify their parents in videos at 12 months and themselves by 24 months.
They started touching the screen at 18 months and could press the buttons that appeared on the screen, but did not understand their use. The toddlers preferred watching dance performances by multiple artists with melodic music, advertisements for products they used, and videos showing toys and balloons.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams Crashes Out in Miami as Nervous Osaka Advances
- Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive: Is it The Best Car In The World in 2018?
- Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha to be Interrogated as Call Record Scam Grows