YouTube Violative View Rate Will Track Misinformation, Hate Speech and More to Reduce Viewership of Problematic Videos

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube is releasing a new metric called Violative View Rate (VVR) as part of the company’s Community Guidelines Enforcement Report. The report will have a separate section called “Views," which will lay out the historical and the Q4 2020 VVR data, along with details on its methodology. Google said that going forwards, YouTube will be updating the VVR data quarterly and it will help the platform estimare the percentage of the views on YouTube that come with violative content. “Put simply, the Violative View Rate (VVR) helps us determine what percentage of views on YouTube comes from content that violates our policies," YouTube said in a blog post.

According to Google’s data, it has seen the VVR fall. Google said that the most recent VVR is at 0.16-0.18 percent which means that out of every 10,000 views on YouTube, 16-18 come from violative content. This is down by over 70 percent when compared to the same quarter of 2017, in large part thanks to our investments in machine learning. Google says that VVR data gives critical context around how we’re protecting our community. Other metrics like the turnaround time to remove a violative video are important, but they don’t fully capture the actual impact of violative content on the viewer. For example, compare a violative video that got 100 views but stayed on our platform for more than 24 hours with content that reached thousands of views in the first few hours before removal. Which ultimately has more impact? Google believes the VVR is the best way for us to understand how harmful content impacts viewers, and to identify where we need to make improvements.

The company said it calculates VVR by taking a sample of videos on YouTube and sending them to its content reviewers who tell the company which videos violate its policies and which do not. By sampling, YouTube gains a more comprehensive view of the violative content, which may have slipped through the company’s systems. However, VVR will fluctuate - both up and down. For example, immediately after YouTube updates a policy, users might see the number go temporarily up as its systems ramp up to catch content that is recently classified as violative. “Our ongoing goal is for the YouTube community to thrive as we continue to live up to our responsibility. The Community Guidelines Enforcement Report documents the clear progress made since 2017, but we also recognize our work isn’t done. It’s critical that our teams continually review and update our policies, work with experts, and remain transparent about the improvements in our enforcement work. We’re committed to these changes because they are good for our viewers, and good for our business—violative content has no place on YouTube," YouTube said in the blog post.

