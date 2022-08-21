YouTube Will Be Adding Watermark To Every Shorts Video You Download: What It Means

YouTube Shorts is slowly but surely gaining traction, and the platform is giving it more chances to grow with some new changes. The video streaming platform will soon offer its Shorts videos with a watermark whenever a user downloads the content and shares it on other platforms.

This seems like a move which YouTube believes will help bring more users to the short video medium, as they know the original source of the shared video is from YouTube Shorts. The platform has not revealed what this watermark will look like on the screen, but it is confirmed to be coming to the desktop version in a few weeks time.

YouTube Shorts goes up against Instagram Reels and TikTok, and it seems the platform is looking to follow TikTok’s suit with its new change. TikTok basically adds a watermark when a person shares content from the platform to other apps. TikTok has grown exponentially in a quick time, so it is possible that YouTube wants to try the similar route for Shorts as well.

YouTube has already picked up other cues from TikTok for Shorts. You can quickly add music and filters and even add your own audio into the content to give it originality.

It is surprising that YouTube wants to bring the watermark option on the desktop version first, considering that most Shorts viewers are probably going to use their smartphones/mobile apps to view the content.

Shorts had a relatively slow start in the market, but YouTube has started investing greater in the platform, seeing the growth attained by Reels and TikTok in a short time.

