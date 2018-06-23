English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
YouTube Will Now Allow Users to Launch Pre-Recorded Videos as Live Moments
"Premieres" would roll out over the next two weeks, reaching select YouTubers who were beta test partners first, The Verge reported.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Google-owned YouTube has announced several new updates to the platform including the new "Premieres" feature that would allow creators to debut pre-recorded videos as a live moment. Premieres are starting to roll out to creators today and will be available broadly soon, Neal Mohan, YouTube's Chief Product Officer, said in a blog post on Thursday."When creators choose to release a Premiere, we'll automatically create a public landing page to build anticipation and hype up new content," Mohan added. When all fans show up to watch the premiere, YouTube will enable them to chat with each other and with the creator in real time via live chat.
Also read: YouTube Offers New Ways For Creators To Make Money
"It's as if a creator's entire community is in one theatre together watching their latest upload," Mohan said.
"Premieres" would roll out over the next two weeks, reaching select YouTubers who were beta test partners first, The Verge reported.
YouTube also announced a new "Merchandise Integration" option with which creators could make products like shirts and mugs and have their items advertised on a shelf below their video, the report added.
To help businesses grow, the video-sharing app additionally notified that as part of the new updates, YouTubers could get an opportunity to be hired by brands for branded content curation with "Famebit Integration" feature.
This feature does not have a set roll out date as yet.
YouTube made all these announcements at VidCon US 2018 that commenced on June 20 in Anaheim, California and will continue till June 23.
"With more than 1.9 billion logged-in users who come to YouTube every month and localised versions stretching across 90 countries and 80 languages, we're opening up the world to anyone with a cell phone and an Internet connection," Mohan said.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
Also read: YouTube Offers New Ways For Creators To Make Money
"It's as if a creator's entire community is in one theatre together watching their latest upload," Mohan said.
"Premieres" would roll out over the next two weeks, reaching select YouTubers who were beta test partners first, The Verge reported.
YouTube also announced a new "Merchandise Integration" option with which creators could make products like shirts and mugs and have their items advertised on a shelf below their video, the report added.
To help businesses grow, the video-sharing app additionally notified that as part of the new updates, YouTubers could get an opportunity to be hired by brands for branded content curation with "Famebit Integration" feature.
This feature does not have a set roll out date as yet.
YouTube made all these announcements at VidCon US 2018 that commenced on June 20 in Anaheim, California and will continue till June 23.
"With more than 1.9 billion logged-in users who come to YouTube every month and localised versions stretching across 90 countries and 80 languages, we're opening up the world to anyone with a cell phone and an Internet connection," Mohan said.
Also Watch: Comio X1 Note Review | An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Also Watch
-
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ocean's 8 Film Review: All-Female Cast Let Down By Male Director and Production Crew
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Ocean's 8 Movie Review: Go With Moderate Expectations And You’ll Come Out Smiling
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister