YouTube Working on a Featured in This Video Grid for Collaborators, But Only For Android

YouTube’s Android vapp will soon be rolling out a “featured in this video” section to videos that have collaborators involved, instead of having creators push that information into the description box. Search giant Google revealed that the new change for YouTube on Android that will soon be rolling out. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the new feature will curate automatically without the video’s creator being involved. YouTube has asserted that it will be using a “range of signals” to add creators to the section with links and the option to subscribe.

The new 'Featured in this video' grid is likely to help users find and subscribe to channels they have seen a video on. “Testing ‘featured in this video’ section on Android: To make it easier to discover new creators and subscribe to their channels, we’re testing out a “featured in this video” section right below the video you’re watching — it will highlight creators who are featured in the video (based on a range of signals about the video) and include links to the featured creator’s channel with the option to subscribe. We’re starting this experiment with a diverse group of the top searched creators across various categories on YouTube, and only a small percentage of viewers using the YouTube Android app will see the feature while we gather feedback,” says the official Youtube Help page.

As of now, YouTube says that only a small percentage of users will be able to see this new feature as they still want to gather feedback about it.

