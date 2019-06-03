English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#YouTubeDown no More: Google Has Resolved Outage That Took Down YouTube, Gmail, and Snapchat
During the outage, many users took to Twitter to complain about it under the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN.
During the outage, many users took to Twitter to complain about it under the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN.
Alphabet Inc’s Google has said that it had resolved the network congestion in the eastern United States that affected services in Google Cloud, G Suite that includes Gmail for enterprises and video streaming service YouTube. Google said it would conduct an investigation of the outage and make appropriate improvements to the company's systems to prevent or minimize future recurrence.
Earlier on Sunday, Google said it was experiencing high levels of congestion, adding that the incident began at 3:25 p.m. EDT. Google said it had identified the root cause, but did not elaborate. Snapchat, which also experienced outages, said it was aware of the issue. DownDetector.com - an outage tracking website - showed that the number of Snapchat-related complaints had peaked at more than 48,000 before falling to about 1,800 as of 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc, said in its annual report it used Google Cloud, but neither company responded to questions about whether the Snapchat outage was linked to the Google Cloud issues.
During the outage, many users took to Twitter to complain about it under the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN. "When Snapchat and YouTube are both down and you don't know where to go next #YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown," a user going by the name Jasmine tweeted.
Earlier on Sunday, Google said it was experiencing high levels of congestion, adding that the incident began at 3:25 p.m. EDT. Google said it had identified the root cause, but did not elaborate. Snapchat, which also experienced outages, said it was aware of the issue. DownDetector.com - an outage tracking website - showed that the number of Snapchat-related complaints had peaked at more than 48,000 before falling to about 1,800 as of 9 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc, said in its annual report it used Google Cloud, but neither company responded to questions about whether the Snapchat outage was linked to the Google Cloud issues.
During the outage, many users took to Twitter to complain about it under the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN. "When Snapchat and YouTube are both down and you don't know where to go next #YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown," a user going by the name Jasmine tweeted.
