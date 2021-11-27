YouTuber Creates Real-World Squid Games With Rs 3.4 Crore Cash Prize

South Korean Netflix show Squid Games has taken over the internet by a storm. The drama series is based around hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who take up an invitation to compete in a children’s game for cash but the stakes turn out to be deadly. The show gained so much popularity that it soon became the most-streamed show on the popular streaming platform. Now, to cash-in on the ongoing trend, a YouTuber has created his own version of real-life Squid Games.

As per reports, it cost $3.5 million (roughly Rs 26 crores) to set up the whole Squid Games-themed game. This also includes several cash prizes for contestants. The total pot for the winner of the game was $456,000 (roughly Rs 3.4 crores). The YouTuber, who goes by the name Mr Beast also offered small prizes to players who dropped early. The game included several challenges for contestants, which were completed one-by-one. If one fails, they get kicked out.

Similar to the popular Netflix show, the game also started with a children’s game called Red Light, Green Light. Contestants got 30 minutes to complete this challenge, which is a recreation of the first competition in Squid Games. The second round is called Honeycomb - it is a game that requires users to recreate symbols displayed on the wall, similar to the show.

Third round is a tug-of-war between two teams of 60 people each. With a total of 120 people performing in a set of two teams, only 60 survive this round. In the fourth round, Mr Beast’s team grouped “two best friends" - a player was paired with their actual bestie or the one they were talking to the most. These two were pitted against each other in a game of marbles, with the winner moving on to the next round.

In the fifth round, the remaining players were given a game of Ddakji to eliminate more contestants. The fifth round is followed by the “penultimate round" where people have to cross a bridge with high chances of falling onto a pile of foam. Six players passed this round. The final round included a steak dinner followed by a game of musical chairs that decided the final winner.

Participant number 79 won Mr Beast’s YouTube Squid Game competition, bagging a $456,000 (roughly Rs 3.4 crores) prize. The runner up, contestant number 330 got a cash prize of $10,000 (roughly Rs 7.5 lakh).

