YouTube's New Feature Warns Users Before Posting Offensive Comments

YouTube is rolling out a new feature that aims to reduce offensive comments posted on a video. The Google-owned company in a blog post said that the latest feature would warn users when their comment may be offensive to others, therefore giving them the option to reflect before posting. YouTube explains that users whose comments are not "offensive" are also likely to see the warning although, the platform is relying on machine learning capabilities to address this issue. Similarly, if a comment that technically offensive, but bypasses the platform's AI, they are still subject to being removed. YouTube has also announced new measures to address representation and ensure a greater level of equality for all creators in the app.

In the blog post, YouTube says the company has invested in technology that aims to improve its systems for better detection and removal of hateful comments. The existing technology on the platform has ensured the termination of over 1.8 million channels for violating several policies. YouTube says that in the last quarter (August to September), 54,000 channels were terminated for hate speech violation. "We know that comments play a key role in helping creators connect with their community, but issues with the quality of comments is also one of the most consistent pieces of feedback we receive from creators...To encourage respectful conversations on YouTube, we’re launching a new feature that will warn users when their comment may be offensive to others, giving them the option to reflect before posting," Johanna Wright, YouTube Vice President of Product Management said.

Over the years, YouTube has introduced new features to address offensive comments on the platform. In January this year, the company rolled out the Profile cards feature that provides information about comments posted by a user on various videos. Users can check the profile card by clicking on the profile picture of any user in the comment section. Additionally, the company allows creators to block on their videos.

Meanwhile, starting in 2021, YouTube will ask creators on a voluntary basis to provide their gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity to improve representation on the platform. "We'll then look closely at how content from different communities is treated in our search and discovery and monetisation systems. We'll also be looking for possible patterns of hate, harassment, and discrimination that may affect some communities more than others," the post added.

YouTube says the company will improve the platform in case it finds any imbalance.