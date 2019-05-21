ZAAP Hydra Xtreme Review: An Affordable Rugged Speaker For Your Outings

The benefits of Bluetooth speakers are numerous and varied. Unlike the traditional speakers which are connected to the sound system or audio source via cables, this has no wires dangling from it. They can connect wirelessly to your smartphone, tablet, and other devices, removing the need for additional wires, or anything else, that you might need to make them work. The fact that Bluetooth speakers can be taken nearly anywhere also means that they’re usually pretty sturdy, designed to be used in an environment where other speakers could be easily damaged. Advancement in technology, better appreciation and acceptance, and increased competition has led to all sorts of Bluetooth speakers. In fact, many people get overwhelmed by the number of options out there.If you want to catch up on your favorite songs while on a picnic, in a park, or on a trip, these are ideal investments. Right now there are dozens of companies in India which manufacturers Bluetooth speakers with different capacities. Among them, Zaap is a familiar name in the Indian accessories market and it seems to have planned a cut-throat competition with its rivals, especially when it comes to the portable audio market. The company recently launched its new Bluetooth speaker Zaap Hydra Xtreme in India it's latest waterproof Bluetooth speaker which is said to be developed and designed by ZAAP USA for the Indian market.In terms of design the Zaap Hydra Xtreme scores decent marks, the black coloured speaker looks simple but also practical thanks to its rugged design. You will find four square buttons, among which, one is the power, two-volume rocker and a play/pause keys on the top of the speaker. All of them are made of rubber but were very responsive while using the speaker. Besides this, there is a microUSB port that can be used for charging the device and a 3.5mm jack, in case you want to play the music via an AUX cable. Both are hidden under a rubber flap to protect them against dust and water. There's also a microphone so that you can take calls using this speaker when your phone is paired via Bluetooth. It can easily be carried around, thanks to the compact design and the hoop on top. Thanks to the waterproof design, you can even dunk it in a bucket of water.The Hydra Extreme was unexpectedly good when it came to performance. The speaker has 12watt drivers and a passive subwoofer with two 50mm drivers. You can enjoy various music genres with a good amount of bass. The ZAAP Hydra Extreme is IP65 certified, and as mentioned above, you can take the speaker to the pool parties, or a night at the beach without having to worry about damaging it.For voice calls, the speakers are more than adequate and the built-in microphone works without any problems. The speaker connects to the phone seamlessly and worked in the first attempt for multiple devices easily. Double-pressing the volume button also changes tracks with compatible apps. In terms of battery life, the speaker is rated for 8 hours of continuous listening. In everyday usage, at around 60-70 percent volume, you are likely to get a full day’s usage with irregular listening and just over 8 hours for incessant listening.Priced at Rs 2,899, the ZAAP Hydra Extreme is a decent wireless Bluetooth speaker, backed with optimum audio quality and adequate bass. With a rugged design; water, dust, snow and shock proof; thumping bass is a good deal at this budget price. It is a practical option with good sound output to play your favorite music while chilling out with friends.