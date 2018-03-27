English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zebronics Axel Portable Speaker Launched For Rs 2799

The wireless portable speaker comes in two colours Red and Black.

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2018, 6:44 PM IST
Zebronics Axel Portable Speaker Launched For Rs 2799
Zebronics Axel speakers have been launched in India. (Image: Zebronics)
Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd has launched a new portable speaker called ‘Axel’ carrying the looks of a retro boombox and offering multi-connectivity options.

The Axel comes with control buttons on top for volume control, media control, radio, and equalizer where users can also take calls on the go while the speaker is paired with BT. This wireless portable BT speaker comes with an LED display and has multi-connectivity options where users can stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth or use USB/ Micro SD card to plug in. It also has AUX support comes with an inbuilt FM radio.

The wireless portable speaker comes in two colours Red and Black and is available in retail stores across India at a price of Rs 2799.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
