Zee5 Annual Premium Subscription Available With 50% Discount, Here's What You Need to Do

Zee5, the video-on-demand service of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) is celebrating its third anniversary in India with a special discount for customers. The company has announced that new customers can purchase the annual Zee5 Premium subscription plan for Rs 499 instead of Rs 999 till February 28. To subscribe to the online streaming service, users can use the web platform or app for Android and iOS. The monthly and three-month premium plans remain unchanged at Rs 99 and Rs 299, respectively.

Apart from movies, Zee5 offers original series such as actor Amit Sadh-starrer Jeet ki Zid and Arjun Rampal-led The Final call. It also contains movies and series from ALTBalaji. Zee5 has confirmed that Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming thriller, 'Silence… Can You Hear It?' will release on March 26. So far, the streaming platform released three original movies in 2021 - Kaagaz, Nail Polish and Jeet Ki Zid - only available to only Zee5 Premium users. The entertainment company has confirmed that more original content would be released on Zee5 this year. Additionally, Zee5 contains live TV channels that can be viewed without any subscription. Notably, these live news channels contain feature in HD quality. Users can access channels such as Republic Bharat, Aaj Tak, India TV, India News, Republic, and more.

Notably, Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) offers one-year Zee5 subscription with select prepaid and postpaid mobile network plans. Similarly, Airtel provides a one-time subscription to the platform with select plans such as the Rs 289 prepaid plan as well. Vi and Airtel also bundle its Vi Movies and TV and Airtel Xstream, respectively, that offers extra content online. Similarly, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently launched a new service called BSNL Cinema Plus that allows its subscribers to access multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms including SonyLIV Special, Voot Select, YuppTV Premium, and Zee5 Premium. The service is available through YuppTV Scope, which provides access to multiple OTT platforms under one subscription.