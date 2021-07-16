Zepp Z Smartwatch From Amazfit To Launch On July 20: Check Price, Specs & More

Smartwatch maker Amazfit’s parent company Zepp will launch its new Zepp Z smartwatch on July 20, the company announced today. Zepp, a professional brand that is focused on digital health management, will launch the Zepp Z smartwatch. The Zepp Z is claimed to offer 15 days of battery life, and can track and analyze health vitals and many fitness activities. The watch also prvides users insights on their bodies and levels of fitness. The Zepp Z smartwatch is equipped with a RISC-V wearable chip. The smartwatch will be priced at Rs 25,999 in India and will be available on Amazon starting July 20 itself.

The Zepp Z is made from a single piece of polished titanium alloy. There is also NTC nanotech coating for scratch resistence. The Zepp Z smartwatch also comes with a 1.39-inch Always-On Display with a 326 ppi pixel density with a 100% NTSC wide-color spectrum. The Zepp Z also offers more than 50 watch faces and users can even upload their own photos for an even more personalized experience. The Zepp Z also has an SpO2 monitor to track your blood-oxygen saturation, a sleep tracker, heart-rate monitor, stress monitor, and more. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance and has 90 sports modes. The Zepp Z has built-in GPS and GLONASS, and come with built-in Amazon Alexa. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life.

The new Zepp Z smartwatch comes as the company marks Amazfit’s three years in the Indian market. The smartwatch maker first came to the Indian market in 2018 and has launched various successful products like the Amazfit GT and Bip series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here