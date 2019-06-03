English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zomato Announces Expansion, Now Present in Over 300 Cities in India
Zomato, one of India's unicorn startups, now claims over 70 million users every month, and total service in 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.
Crossing the 300-cities mark, online ordering and food delivery platform Zomato announced on Monday that it has expanded to 100 new cities in India. The new cities to get Zomato's services include Bhuj, Junagadh, Rishikesh, Shimla, Ayodhya and Begusarai, among others, the company said in a statement.
"As we expand, we are also focusing on improving our average delivery time,which now stands at 30.5 minutes," said Mohit Gupta, CEO, Zomato. Gupta also mentioned that in this expansion phase, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were the most active states, with the highest number of launches and restaurant additions. The company plans to boost its services in the North-Eastern India region as well.
On average, Zomato is onboarding 45-50 restaurants in each city, and the number is likely to increase in the coming months, the company added. Founded in 2008, the company now serves over 70 million users every month, along with a total of 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.
