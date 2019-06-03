Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Zomato Announces Expansion, Now Present in Over 300 Cities in India

Zomato, one of India's unicorn startups, now claims over 70 million users every month, and total service in 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Zomato Announces Expansion, Now Present in Over 300 Cities in India
Zomato, one of India's unicorn startups, now claims over 70 million users every month, and total service in 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.
Loading...
Crossing the 300-cities mark, online ordering and food delivery platform Zomato announced on Monday that it has expanded to 100 new cities in India. The new cities to get Zomato's services include Bhuj, Junagadh, Rishikesh, Shimla, Ayodhya and Begusarai, among others, the company said in a statement.

"As we expand, we are also focusing on improving our average delivery time,which now stands at 30.5 minutes," said Mohit Gupta, CEO, Zomato. Gupta also mentioned that in this expansion phase, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh were the most active states, with the highest number of launches and restaurant additions. The company plans to boost its services in the North-Eastern India region as well.

On average, Zomato is onboarding 45-50 restaurants in each city, and the number is likely to increase in the coming months, the company added. Founded in 2008, the company now serves over 70 million users every month, along with a total of 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram