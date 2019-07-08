Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Zomato Could Soon Launch a Home-cooked Meal Tiffin Service, Will Compete Against Swiggy Daily

Swiggy is already catering to over 1,000 customers in Gurugram with its new app called "Swiggy Daily", that lets people order home-cooked meals prepared by tiffin service providers and home chefs.

IANS

Updated:July 8, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
Zomato Could Soon Launch a Home-cooked Meal Tiffin Service, Will Compete Against Swiggy Daily
Representative image.
A latest tweet by food delivery platform Zomato has triggered speculations that it may launch a service where people can order home-made food — like that age-old tiffin service, which is still popular in several parts of the country especially among students, working-class people and those living in private hostels. "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye (one should eat home-made food once in a while)," tweeted Zomato. It's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal replied, "Who did this? Good tweet".

Its rival Swiggy is already catering to over 1,000 customers in Gurugram with its new app called "Swiggy Daily", that lets people order home-cooked meals prepared by tiffin service providers and home chefs. The new Swiggy app comes with a subscription-only plan for a period of one day or week or for months.

The tweet by Zomato is an indication that it is set to launch a Swiggy-style home-cooked meal service. "@deepigoyal toh bulao na Bhai Ghar par," tweeted one user. "New product launch for home chef food delivery?" wrote another. Zomato last year faced a controversy where one of its food delivery agent was seen eating the customer's food in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. A consumer court last week slapped Rs 55,000 fine on Zomato along with a hotel for delivering non-vegetarian food to a lawyer, who had ordered a vegetarian dish.

