Zomato Gets Into The Credit Card Space With RBL Bank And That is Great News For Foodies

Zomato and RBL Bank have announced that they will now be offering two co-branded credit cards to customers, called the ‘Edition Cards’. This indeed is great news for foodies who will now be able to earn Zomato credits every time they use these credit cards to make purchases or pay bills, online and offline. There are two variants of the Zomato and RBL Bank co-branded credit cards—Edition Classic and Edition.

The higher spec Edition credit card offers complimentary Lounge Access at all major domestic airports in India as well as the global Zomato Gold membership which is renewed every year the card remains active with you. For every time you make a transaction on the Zomato app or at restaurants, you get 10% cashback in the Zomato app—this is called the Edition cash. You get 2% Edition Cash for all transactions made online, 1% Edition Cash for all transactions done offline and 2000 bonus Edition Cash once you spend Rs 5 lakhs on the RBL Bank Zomato Edition credit card. Zomato confirms that 1 Edition Cash point is equal to Re 1 in the real world—this means 200 Edition Cash earned on some transaction are equal to Rs 200 when you want to redeem them.

“We are excited to bring a unique co-branded credit card which rewards cardholders with every transaction - be it on the Zomato app or at a restaurant,” says Pradyot Ghate, Vice President - Product, Payments and Partnerships, Zomato. ““Online food delivery has witnessed a growing trend and our strategic partnership with Zomato represents a great opportunity to offer an innovative experience to our customers,” says Utkarsh Saxena, Head Products – Credit Cards, RBL Bank. “With evolving lifestyles and preferences, an increasingly large number of Indian consumers are ordering food online. A cobrand card proposition has the potential to provide a significant value to consumers,” says Rajeev Kumar, Senior Vice President, Market Development, South Asia, Mastercard.

The Edition Classic Card also offers complimentary Lounge Access at all major domestic airports in India but does not bundle the complimentary rolling membership for Zomato Gold. You get 5% cashback in your Zomato account for all transactions done on the Zomato app and at restaurants. You also get 1.5% Edition Cash cashback for all online transactions, 1% cashback for all offline transactions and 2000 bonus Edition Cash on spends worth Rs 2 lakh on the Edition Classic credit card.

RBL Bank currently has 2.5 million credit card holders in India.

