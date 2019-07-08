Zomato Speculated to Launch Online Home-cooked Meal Tiffin Service
ISwiggy is already catering to over 1,000 customers in Gurugram with its new app called "Swiggy Daily", that lets people order home-cooked meals prepared by tiffin service providers and home chefs.
Representative image.
A latest tweet by food delivery platform Zomato has triggered speculations that it may launch a service where people can order home-made food — like that age-old tiffin service, which is still popular in several parts of the country especially among students, working-class people and those living in private hostels.
"Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye (one should eat home-made food once in a while)," tweeted Zomato.
It's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal replied, "Who did this? Good tweet".
Its rival Swiggy is already catering to over 1,000 customers in Gurugram with its new app called "Swiggy Daily", that lets people order home-cooked meals prepared by tiffin service providers and home chefs.
The new Swiggy app comes with a subscription-only plan for a period of one day or week or for months.
The tweet by Zomato is an indication that it is set to launch a Swiggy-style home-cooked meal service.
"@deepigoyal toh bulao na Bhai Ghar par," tweeted one user.
"New product launch for home chef food delivery?" wrote another.
Zomato last year faced a controversy where one of its food delivery agent was seen eating the customer's food in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
A consumer court last week slapped Rs 55,000 fine on Zomato along with a hotel for delivering non-vegetarian food to a lawyer, who had ordered a vegetarian dish.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poor Defending, Work in Progress: Why India Lost to Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup Opener
- Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]
- Apple is Our Role Model For Customer Data Privacy, Says Huawei CEO
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Satire: Dhoni's Role & Other Elephant in the Room Stories
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Manchester & Edgbaston - What to Expect from Semifinal Venues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s