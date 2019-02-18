English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zombie are Coming: PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 to Arrive on February 19
Get ready to survive by hunting down zombies, as the highly-awaited PUBG Mobile update is finally coming tomorrow.
If you recently opened PUBG Mobile, you might have seen a maintenance notice informing you about a server update. Well, that is because we are finally getting the highly-anticipated Zombie mode which is in association with the popular zombie-based game, Resident Evil 2.
According to the notice, the game will be offline from 00.00 hours (UTC) to 08.00 hours (UTC) on February 18, which means that in India, the game will be unavailable from 5.30AM to 1.30PM. The notice continues to say that the game should be back online soon and starting February 19, a new update will be available from the Google Play store. This will evidently by the 0.11.0 update that all of you have been waiting for.
The notice further gives us details of all the upcoming features on the new update. Here’s what the company writes:
What’s New?
-Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new time-limited event mode where players fight zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2.
-Added Weather: Moonlight to Vikendi
-Added player spaces
-Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music
-Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match
Misc Improvements
-Past Results are now kept up to 1 month only
-Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices
From the patch notes, we can see that the Zombie mode will be called ‘Survive Till Dawn.’ We have already seen this in the beta update, where you need to survive for two nights by defending against zombies as well as regular players to earn your chicken dinner.
Along with the new mode, we are also going to get moonlight weather in Vikendi which adds the enchanting northern lights to the environment. There will also be a Resident Evil 2 theme across the game, and Sanhok will now be available under the Arcade Mode for Quick Match, which is going to be super exciting. There should also be some bug fixes and hopefully, just hopefully, we will see improvements in connectivity as the ongoing PUBG Mobile India Series tournament has seen a lot of upset players complaining about high-ping issues.
The battlegrounds will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/ShSkk3mFD3
— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 17, 2019
