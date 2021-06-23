Zoom Brings Gender Pronouns To Make Platform More Inclusive: How to Add, Manage Pronouns

Popular video conferencing platform Zoom is bringing a new feature that caters to pronouns. The feature, called Pronouns itself, optimises the experience of sharing pronouns on the platform. The feature caters to pronouns being an essential piece to many of the diverse users expressing themselves and respectfully referring to others. Zoom said that it has brought in the new feature as it recognises that it enables users to better share about themselves and be more respectfully treated on the platform. While users could previously also add pronouns to their names and profiles, the new feature makes it easier to add pronouns and manage how they get displayed from the user profile page.

Previously, users could manually edit their display name, either during a live meeting or webinar or via their user profile page, which would then display pronouns persistently across Zoom. However, organisational policies and SSO integration can prohibit some users from editing their display names altogether. Also, some users may not want to display their pronouns in every meeting. With the new Pronouns feature, it is easy to add pronouns once and manage how they get displayed on a user’s profile page. In order to do so, users need to enter their pronouns in the custom text field on their profile page. Then, they can choose how and when they are shared during Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars.

Pronouns, Zoom said, are currently visible to users’ Zoom contacts as part of their Zoom profile card, which can be viewed in the Contacts tab or by hovering over a person’s avatar in Zoom Chat. The Pronouns feature will be visible by default on the profile page for free Basic accounts and accounts with a single licensed user. Pronouns will be off by default for Zoom accounts with more than one user. Administrators on those accounts will have the option to turn on the Pronouns field in their account settings.

