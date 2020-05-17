Zoom Faces Outage as Users Report Issues With Audio and Video

Popular video conferencing app Zoom is reportedly down as suggested by DownDetector. Thousands of people on social media have started posting about the issues including problems with audio, video, allowing people to enter into meetings or logging in themselves.

It is said to be down since 9AM, mainly in the UK and the company is yet to acknowledge the outage. The issue was spotted as churches attempted to hold their Sunday services on the platform. We’ve tried using the app, and it seems that the issues are only limited for specific regions.

Zoom has been making news ever since the world was gripped by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. It became one of the top choices for hosting video conferences due to its simple controls and the ability to add up to 100 members in a call. However, ever since the rise of the platform, it has faced backlash for failing to disclose that its service was not fully end-to-end encrypted.

Recently the company Zoom acquired secure messaging and file-sharing service startup Keybase, in its effort to revamp its security. During that time the company had said that it has planned to develop tools that will give more controls to meeting hosts and allow users to securely join a meeting.

