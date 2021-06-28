Zoom Finally Gets A Standalone App For Chromebooks, Comes As A Progressive Web App

Two things that saw a growing market due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led shift to virtual work, school, and play are video conferencing software’s and Chromebooks. While Zoom took the lion’s share of attention when it came to video conferencing, Chromebooks came as a perfect device for work and study, as it came as an affordable and practical option, especially if the sole purpose of the machine is attending classes and meetings. Now, Zoom is finally launching a dedicated app for Chromebooks. Earlier, Chromebook users were only able to use Zoom’s web client in order to attend or organise video conferences. However, most user reports suggested towards a rather un-satisfying experience. With the new app, Chromebook users can expect a better, more streamlined experience. This comes after Zoom released a Windows ARM version of its client recently.

Zoom announced that the Chromebook app will be available via the Google Play Store. The Chromebook app, however, won’t be a native ChromeOS or Android app. It will, instead be a progressive web app (PWA). This means that the new Zoom app will function like a proper app, but it won’t perform all functions natively. Instead, the features and functionalities are delivered through the web. The app will be installed like an Android app and will behave also like the Zoom app on other platforms and will include features like Gallery Views, Live Transcriptions, Raise Hand, and Reactions.

Zoom said that the PWA will be available to download from the Google Play Store, but did not mention an exact date from when users can start using the new app. Our guess is that it will start rolling out to users in a day or two. The company said that customers who have Chrome Enterprise and Chrome Education Upgrade will have access to a legacy native app by January 2022.

