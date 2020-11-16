Zoom Healthcare Customers Now Getting New Features Like Zoom Chat, Phone and More

Zoom, the video conferencing company has announced a bunch of new features for its healthcare customers to improve telehealth services amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The company is now adding features like Zoom Chat, Zoom record sessions to the cloud, and Zoom Phone for HD voice calling solution via the internet for healthcare customers. All the new features for organisations with Zoom Healthcare license are said to be compliant with the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) that aims to safeguard sensitive patient health information. In addition to new features, healthcare organisations are also getting access to more HIPAA-compliant capabilities that would allow them to enable or disable select options within a network.

The new features are a result of Zoom's updated business associate agreement (BAA). The video conferencing platform says that the updated agreement allows customers to leverage more of the Zoom's premium features while still "maintaining privacy, security, and compliance." The new features like Zoom Chat enable users to communicate with colleagues on the go. With Zoom Phone, users will get HD voice calling, call forwarding, recording, and voicemail transcription. Similarly, healthcare customers can now record sessions and directly store the file on the cloud. Further, administrators have the flexibility to turn these settings on and off at the organisation level depending on specific policies, Zoom adds.

The video conferencing platform further notes that it will add various safeguards to ensure data security. "Data in motion is encrypted at the application layer using Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), Zoom stated. When enabled, the advanced chat encryption essentially allows only the intended recipient to read the secured message. With the new features for healthcare providers, the company is aiming to expand its reach even within the telehealth segment. Over the last few months, Zoom has added new features for both regular and its enterprise customers to rival platforms like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and more. Recently, the company said that it will forego its forty-minute limit on free video calls temporarily on the occasion of Thanksgiving on November 26.