Zoom India Users Can Now Subscribe in INR: Here’s How Much Each Plan Costs

Zoom, the video conferencing platform, is now allowing Indian customers to purchase its premium services and add-ons, using Indian Rupees. The new plans are available to purchase via Zoom.us starting today, and users have the option to select either monthly and annual plans as per their needs. Both monthly and annual plans cater to customers with small teams, small and medium business, as well as large enterprises. The yearly plans start from Rs 13,200 and go up to Rs 17,700.

Each plan comes bundles with limited features depending upon the size of participants along with other usages. For instance, the subscription plan for small teams' comes with a price tag of Rs. 13,200 per annum and comprises features like maximum 100 participants, unlimited group meetings, social media streaming and 1GB cloud recording (per license). Customers opting for the small and medium business plan will get a maximum limit of 300 participants, single sign-on, cloud recording transcripts, and more for the price of Rs. 17,700 per year. The plan for the large enterprise that comes with the same price tag as small and medium business include a participant limit of up to 500, unlimited cloud storage, dedicated customer success manager, and more.

For hosting Zoom webinars, the company has also introduced offers starting from Rs. 1,23,700 per year (up to 100 attendees) to Rs. 5,733,700 per year (up to 10,000 attendees). Similarly, add-ons including Cloud Storage can be purchased at Rs. 30,000 per year that comprises support for MP4 or M4A files and storage options of up to 3TB per month.