Zoom Latest Update for Mac Brings M1 Optimisation, New Features & Bug Fixes for Apple Users

Video conferencing major Zoom has announced its latest update for Mac computers that will start rolling out today, the company announced in a blog post. The new update brings optimisation for Apple's M1 silicon chip, along with new feature enhancements and a slew of bug fixes. The new update will also bring in a slew of phone features for Zoom users on Apple computers. In its blog post, Zoom said that there are two types of downloads for the latest update - manual and prompted. The manual update is an ad-hoc download with minor enhancements or bug fixes, while the prompted update is a more important download with useful feature updates and critical bug fixes.

The new features that come with the latest update are better optimisation with Apple Silicon processors, enhanced cloud contact integration for calls/ chats, new meeting and webinar features, and new phone features. The Zoom desktop app will better support computers with ARM CPUs, particularly the latest three Mac computers that are powered by Apple's M1 chip. A separate installer has been put in place for those using Apple M1-powered devices. Further, the new update will allow users to import contact through contact integration. The nonverbal feedback options have been moved to the reactions button, and all the reactions will be shown in the corner of a participant's video. The host will see each participant’s reactions in the participant list, as well as the aggregate numbers of each reaction at the bottom of the list.

Further, the new update brings the raise hand feature to Zoom on Mac computers. The new update also allows hosts and co-hosts of meetings to download the full results of polls conducted in a meeting, during the live session, rather than waiting until the meeting has ended. In terms of meetings, the update brings improved grouping of security features, and a slew of new phone features for Apple users.