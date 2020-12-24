Zoom May Be Working on Email Service & Calendar App, Should Google & Microsoft Be Wary?

Video conferencing major Zoom may be looking into expanding its portfolio beyond video conferences, specifically email and calendar services, according to a recent report. The company, after witnessing a blockbuster year in 2020 is already reported to be working on an email product, which the report states will be a web email service that the company might begin testing as early as next year. The calendar app, on the other hand, may still be a while away and it is unclear if the development has even started.

Both these ideas are good avenues for Zoom to start expanding with, especially if people start getting back to office post-COVID 19, and the reliance on video conferencing may diminish. According to The Information report, Zoom declined to comment on the development. Further, Zoom's move could also be inspired by its competitors. The two biggest competitors of Zoom belonging to Microsoft and Google come bundled with other professional and productivity tools like email and calendars. Hence, it makes sense for Zoom to look into email and calendar as services that will allow Zoom to get move away from being a single-purpose platform.

The Information report aims at a number of signs that tell that Zoom is interested in building a full enterprise app suite, including job postings for 'exciting chat features' and its existing integrations with other apps like Asana and Dropbox. However, there is always the possibility of the company deciding to wait and see how the shift back to office work affects businesses and if remote working will remain a prominent factor of life well into the future.