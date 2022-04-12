Zoom Rewards Techies With Over $1.5 Million To Fix Security Issues In 2021

Zoom is the latest technology company to award bug bounty, and the platform claims it gave away a bounty of $1.8 million to security researchers in 2021, across a total of 401 reports submitted.

Bug bounty programs are essentially used by companies to take help from external sources to fix bug issues in their product, in this case, Zoom, and reward them for the effort, based on the severity of the bug discovered and reported.

Also Read: Next OnePlus ‘R’ Flagship To Come With A MediaTek Chipset, Company Confirms: What To Expect

Zoom became an overnight hit during the pandemic in the past few years when offices were shut, and people had to rely on online tools to their job done. Even the meetings were taking place online, which allowed Zoom to become the de-facto choice for businesses as well as students.

And this sudden popularity did bring its own set of issues, especially on the security side, as more attackers started targeting users on the platform. All this prompted Zoom to set up a bug bounty program of its own. Zoom has relied on HackerOne to set up the base for its roster of security researchers, who are enrolled through a special invitation-only process. The company says it has onboarded over 800 security researchers through HackerOne.

Advertisement

Since January 2021, Zoom’s bug bounty rewards start at a low base of $250 for a single report, and researchers discovering major issues can be awarded as high as $50,000. The company has built a robust bug bounty mechanism that ensures the rewards are paid within 14 days of report submission.

Also Read: Realme Book Prime Sale in India Starts on April 13: Price, Offers and Specifications

Zoom has opened up the reporting channels to everyone via its Vulnerability Disclosure Program. And for its licensed software, Zoom has the VIP Bug Bounty Program.

As part of the bug bounty program, independent security experts dig through the software for major vulnerabilities.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

And over the years, many companies like Google, Apple and Meta (previously Facebook) have relied on their assistance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.