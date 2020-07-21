Zoom to Hire Key Talent From India For Its New Technology Centre in Bengaluru

Zoom, the popular video conferencing app, is reaching new grounds in India as the company has announced the opening of its new technology centre in Bengaluru. It also said that it will be looking at hiring key talent from India in the coming years.

This seems like another move from the company to shake off its Chinese origin. Zoom is originally a California-based company, and since the founder and CEO Eric Yuan is originally from China, it has gained a lot of anti-China sentiments in the past few months.

The new technology centre will provide extended support to Zoom's existing R&D centres and engineering team based in San Jose. Zoom is expected to start recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, security, and business operations personnel that will be working from home until the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

Zoom also added that it has managed to gain an impressive user base ever since its launch. It said that during the January to April period it saw a 6,700 percent growth in free user signups in India while the paid user base has grown by at least four times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently the company introduced an all-in-one appliance under its new Zoom for Home category designed to enhance the video conferencing experience. The first-ever Zoom for Home device, dubbed the DTEN ME, is produced by partner DTEN to create an immersive and productive workspace. Priced at $599, the device has a 27-inch screen. Other features include three built-in wide-angle cameras for high-resolution video; an 8-microphone array for crystal-clear audio in meetings and phone calls; and a touch display for interactive screen sharing, whiteboarding, annotating, and ideation.