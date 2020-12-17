Zoom to Temporarily Remove Its 40-Minute Time Limit on Video Calls for Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year

Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced that it will forego its 40-minute time limit on the final days of Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years. The development essentially means that regular Zoom users across the world, including those in India, can connect with friends and family members over a video call on these days without any time cap. The company had last removed the time limit for meetings on Thanksgiving Day that took place on November 26. Zoom adds that end users are not required to do anything to remove the limit as it would be automatically lifted during these designated times.

In a blog post, the company says that the 40-minute time limit would be automatically removed from December 17 at 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) to December 19 6 AM ET (4:30 PM IST) on the occasion of Hanukkah. The time cap during Zoom video calls would also be lifted from December 23 at 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) to 6 AM ET (4:30 PM IST) on December 26 for Christmas. Ahead of the New Years, users will be able to enjoy unlimited video calling from 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) on December 30 to 6 AM ET (4:30 PM IST) on January 2, 2021. Zoom says that the decision was taken as a "token of appreciation" for its users amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will be lifting the 40-minute limit for holiday celebrations. ✨ Check out all the details: https://t.co/V0eTl8aIGB #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/0MlZt7BRdW — Zoom (@zoom_us) December 17, 2020

Zoom video platform has enjoyed massive popularity in the last few months as people around the world have been pushed to operate from home due to the pandemic. Recently, analytical firm App Annie in a report said the Zoom app was the fourth-most downloaded app across Android and iOS devices this year, a jump of 219 positions compared to last year. Notably, Apple also named Zoom as its top app on Apple iPad for 2020. In its Q3 2020 earnings report, the company had showed that its total revenue in the last quarter grew by 367 percent year-over-year basis to $777.2 million.