Zoom Wants To Compete With Gmail with Its Own Mail Client, Coming Soon

Zoom is slowly moving away from its prime focus on the video conferencing setup, and soon, it will have a competing product with Gmail in the market.

According to a report by The Information, Zoom is going to call its mailing client Zmail (zero points for creativity), and even have a Calendar app called Zcal. Zoom is expected to make the product announcement at its annual Zoomtopia conference which is likely to take place in November this year.

Zoom had a big push during the pandemic when work from home meetings and virtual sessions became the need of the hour. The likes of Microsoft, Google, and even WhatsApp to some extent tried to push the level, but Zoom saw massive uptick, because of its readiness and ease of use.

Now, the video conferencing platform is willing to challenge a behemoth like Gmail which has billions of users across the globe, and across different devices, which even includes those using the Apple iPad, iPhone or even the MacBook.

Like Chrome, Gmail managed to eat into the share of previous mailing giants like Yahoo and Rediffmail. Microsoft has its own Outlook to offer but its use case is mostly limited to businesses, while Gmail has both consumers and the business under its wing.

So, as you can clearly see, Zoom will have a greater challenge to find takers in this arena. It has been working on the platform for over two years, so hopefully it manages to grab enough eyeballs once it launches.

The company is also making changes to its platform, renaming its video conferencing tool as Zoom Team Chat which should be coming to your screen in the coming weeks. Going by the name Zmail, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the company adopt an interface similar to Gmail, which won’t be the worst thing to offer initially.

