Zoook Beatbox Pro Will Let Anyone be a DJ For Rs 17,999

French Company Zoook has introduced its Beatbox Pro with DJ Mixer and LED lights effects for a price of Rs 17,999. The Zoook Beatbox Pro comes with a built-in battery and claims 5 hours of backup. There is a portable trolley as well. “It has an HQ powerful amplifier with Xdrive mode, scratch wheel, and tone control. Beatbox Pro also supports FM and comes with a sleek wireless mic. This all-in-one also has a slot for guitar input and treble and bass control,” said the company.“Now everybody can be a DJ even with no professional knowledge. Beatbox Pro takes the sound experience to an entirely new level. Its distinctive features, LED effects, and magnificent look make it an absolute must-have. It offers powerful sound and bass in a sizeable yet portable package,” said Achin Gupta, Asia Head at Zoook.The Beatbox Pro comes with DJ mixer, sturdy and stylish trolley, remote, and digital display. The Beatbox offers various connectivity options such as USB, Bluetooth, and AUX so you can rock the party with your favorite tracks. “Enjoy professional DJ console features such as the Fader, Scratch, Beatbox, Reverb, Yeah, Common, Geya, and Drums. Fader can be used with the help of 2 pen drives,” added Zoook. Zoook’s Beatbox Pro is available in Black colour and is available at all leading online and offline stores.