ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018 [Video]: Not Quite Practical

ZTE doesn’t have any concrete plan to launch its Axon M in India but the smartphone caught our interests at MWC 2018. This is because we hardly get to see experimental concepts in phone design becoming a full scale real product. A smartphone with a dual foldable display sounds futuristic but the idea is nothing new. ZTE has literally attached two 5.2-inch LCD screens with a hinge and it will remind you of the age of Nokia communicators.Of course, it’s a big bulky smartphone but the unique dual-screen design could only grab the attention of the buyers if only ZTE had added enough firepower to it. The display quality of the both the screen is average at best. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 so, you need not worry about scratches when you fold the phone and place it on any hard surface.The dual screen can be customised as per your need on the navigation bar itself. You can turn off the secondary display altogether or can even duplicate content on it. There is the option to run both the displays independently as well. But if you are seriously considering to make full use of both the screens to watch movies or read texts then be prepared for disappointment.ZTE has played smart and has just include one camera module in the Axon M. This is where the advantage of the dual-display phone comes into play. You can simply flip the phone to use it as a rear camera or for selfies. It’s a 20 megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and dual image stabilisation.The ZTE Axon M is powered by a relatively older Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and runs Android Nougat operating system. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage for up to 256GB. The device offer regular connectivity features along with 4G, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port and is powered by a 3,180 MAH battery.While the Axon M has been made to look like an ultimate smartphone for multitasking, the phone is far from being practical.