ZTE Blade V2021 Unveiled as an Affordable 5G Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mah Battery

ZTE has refreshed its Blade V-series lineup with the launch of ZTE Blade V2021 5G in China. The smartphone comes as an affordable 5G-enabled device that also features triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.52-inch display. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. Currently, the Chinese tech company has not shared any details over its global availability. ZTE also offers gaming smartphones in India under its sub-brand Nubia.

The new ZTE Blade V2021 5G is available to purchase in two storage options via e-commerce platform JD.com. Its price starts at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,200) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option, while the top 6GB + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,399 (approx 15,700) in China. The smartphone's colour options include Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched ZTE Blade V2021 5G sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display panel has a considerable chin and a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage that is expandable up to 5121GB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The camera app further supports modes like portrait mode, macro, panorama, scene mode, HDR, night shooting and more. Other features on the ZTE Blade V2021 5G include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone carries a 4,000mAh battery that charges via USB Type-C port.