ZTE Launches Blade V9, V9 VITA And Tempo Go Smartphones at MWC 2018

The Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has unveiled Blade V9, V9 Vita and Temp Go smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. The ZTE Blade V9, V9 Vita and Temp Go are priced at $330, $220 and $79 respectively. Blade V9 and V9 Vita smartphones sport an 18:9 display and run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box while Tempo Go, on the other hand, runs a custom version of Android Oreo.The ZTE Blade V9 sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC, which comprises of an octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8 GHz and an Adreno 506 GPU. The Blade V9 comes in two variants – 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage. The storage bit is expandable up to 256 GB via the microSD card slot.ZTE has equipped the Blade V9 with the currently trending dual-camera setup. The dual-camera setup includes one 16MP sensor and one 5MP sensor, which allows the device to capture images with bokeh effect. The Blade V9 runs on Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box and is powered by a 3200 mAh battery under its hood.The Blade V9 VITA has a 5.45-inch bezel-less display with HD+ resolution, instead of the 5.75-inch FHD+ unit in the Blade V9. There is a dual rear camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is 5-megapixel for selfies and video chats. Rest of the specs are same as Blade V9. The device uses Snapdragon 435 SoC, which is significantly less powerful than the Snapdragon 450 SoC used in the Blade V9.The ZTE Temp Go is company’s first Android Go Edition device with Android Oreo (Go Edition) in it. In terms of specifications, the ZTE Temp Go comes with a 5-inch FWVGA (854x480p) display on the front. The device is equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The chipset used in ZTE Temp Go is a Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 mobile platform. On the camera front, the ZTE Tempo Go has a 5-megapixel snapper with LED Flash on the back, and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.