Tech
»
1-min read

ZTE Patents Smartphone with Slider Design and Dual-Selfie Cameras

The slider design of ZTE's latest patent is similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Lenovo Z5 Pro, and Honor Magic 2. Sliding down the handset's glass screen uncovers the camera which looks similar to a speaker grill.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Image for Representation
Chinese phone maker ZTE has filed for a patent for a smartphone with a dual selfie or front camera and slider design. It comes a month after the company filed a patent for a smartphone with dual punch-hole cameras. According to 91mobiles, the slider design of ZTE latest patent is, however, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Lenovo Z5 Pro, and Honor Magic 2. The front glass of the handset itself doesn't house the selfie cameras; however, on sliding down the screen it uncovers the camera which looks similar to a speaker grill.

According to GSMArena, the phone has a dual-camera setup placed vertically in the upper left corner at the back of the handset. The flash is located right below the camera. It also has an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner on the back panel of the handset. A volume rocker and power key are on the right side of the smartphone while on the SIM card slot on its left. The headphone jack is at the top with the USB-C port and primary microphone is located at the bottom. Now, all that one has to wait and watch is whether ZTE goes on to manufacture the smartphone or whether it remains on paper as a blueprint.

